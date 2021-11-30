NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Down 53.9% in November

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the October 31st total of 103,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NRBO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,338. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.40. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.61.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRBO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

