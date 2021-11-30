NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.210-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.68 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NTAP traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.88. 3,762,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock worth $959,134 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

