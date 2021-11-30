NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.55 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $22.55 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00236623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00088775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

