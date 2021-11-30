Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million.

NEPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.27.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

