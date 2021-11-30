NBT Bank N A NY Sells 545 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.70.

Shares of DTE opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

