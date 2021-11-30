NBT Bank N A NY Purchases Shares of 6,075 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

