NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,561.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,416.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,413.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,156.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

