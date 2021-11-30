NBT Bank N A NY Buys 1,100 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after purchasing an additional 632,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

