Naveen Bhatia Buys 50,000 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Naveen Bhatia purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LFMD traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,502. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $124.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFMD. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

