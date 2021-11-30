National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $0.93. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. Truist cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $78.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 262.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

