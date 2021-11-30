National Bankshares Analysts Give MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) a C$3.20 Price Target

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a C$3.20 price target by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 84.98% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.24.
TSE MAG traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.31. 225,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,222. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.11. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 401.51. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
