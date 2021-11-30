National Bankshares Analysts Give MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) a C$3.20 Price Target

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a C$3.20 price target by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 84.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.24.

TSE MAG traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.31. 225,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,222. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.11. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 401.51. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

