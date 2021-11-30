Nathan H. Harwell Sells 4,920 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $40,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

USX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 170,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,775. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $396.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.