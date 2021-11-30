Name Change Token Price Reaches $0.0294 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $5,600.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045022 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00237141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00088791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011773 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,548,621 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.