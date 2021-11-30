MurAll Reaches Market Cap of $3.28 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $87,518.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00234301 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00088422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,175,576,441 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

