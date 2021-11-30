Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.20 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

In other news, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $679,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $322,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,407 shares of company stock worth $1,832,163. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 85.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

