Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to post sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.80. 26,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,843. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $163.16 and a 12 month high of $262.42. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $942,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

