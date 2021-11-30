Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 511,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.14% of Green Plains Partners worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPP. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Green Plains Partners LP has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $325.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.24% and a negative return on equity of 273.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.58%.

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

