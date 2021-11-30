Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $101.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $95.62. 311,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.09.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.