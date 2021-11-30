Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 140.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IOBT. Cowen began coverage on IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. IO Biotech has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $17.88.

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

