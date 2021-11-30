Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Veritone were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VERI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 797.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 81,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritone by 122.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veritone by 478.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veritone by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Veritone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. Veritone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 3.05.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.19% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

