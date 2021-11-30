Morgan Stanley Has $9.42 Million Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Caleres were worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 103,115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 159,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Caleres’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $512,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

