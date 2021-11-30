Morgan Stanley Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,207,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 149.1% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 103,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $94.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day moving average is $87.70.

