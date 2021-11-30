Morgan Stanley Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,474,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611,848 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDL. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 131.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Sundial Growers Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 5.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sundial Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

