Morgan Stanley Buys 35,572 Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,572 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

Get Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF alerts:

Shares of BTEC stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.