Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Terminix Global worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Terminix Global by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terminix Global by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Terminix Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:TMX opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

