Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Insider Laurence Mulliez Acquires 56 Shares of Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) insider Laurence Mulliez bought 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £204.40 ($267.05).

MGAM opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 366.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 365.34. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 1-year low of GBX 276.50 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47). The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 403.13 ($5.27).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

