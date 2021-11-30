Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGAM. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 403.13 ($5.27).

LON MGAM opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 366.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 365.34. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.50 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47).

In other news, insider Clement Woon bought 9,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

