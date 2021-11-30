Monumental Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $187.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.16. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $191.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

