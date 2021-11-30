MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.68

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 117468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

MonotaRO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

