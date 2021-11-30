Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post sales of $320.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the highest is $321.30 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $233.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $11.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $552.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,538. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $518.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,935 shares of company stock worth $23,354,014 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after buying an additional 67,576 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

