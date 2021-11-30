Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MONRY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MONRY remained flat at $$79.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

