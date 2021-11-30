Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MONRY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MONRY remained flat at $$79.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

