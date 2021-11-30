Molson Coors Beverage Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend by 65.2% over the last three years. Molson Coors Beverage has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of TAP opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $85,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.