Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $368.51

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $368.51, but opened at $350.45. Moderna shares last traded at $341.11, with a volume of 150,763 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,250 shares of company stock worth $144,767,225 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 158.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 74.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $223,321,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Moderna by 38.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
