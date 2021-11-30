Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $368.51

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $368.51, but opened at $350.45. Moderna shares last traded at $341.11, with a volume of 150,763 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,250 shares of company stock worth $144,767,225 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 158.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 74.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $223,321,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Moderna by 38.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

