Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $3,196,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $2,834,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00.

MRNA stock traded down $15.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,214,778. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 158.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,321,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Moderna by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

