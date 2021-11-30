Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $3,196,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $2,834,100.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00.
MRNA stock traded down $15.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,214,778. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.92.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 158.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,321,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Moderna by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
