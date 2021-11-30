Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after buying an additional 55,418 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LW traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. 13,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.90.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

