Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 1.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,453. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $228.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.21. The stock has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

