Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $514,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,608. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,683 shares of company stock worth $626,113. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

