Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $1.20 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,382,000 after acquiring an additional 361,520 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 783,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after acquiring an additional 692,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 318,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. 334,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,584,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.