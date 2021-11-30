Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $18.77 Million Position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF comprises 7.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 9.22% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $18,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TOK traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $100.27. 5,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,946. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.20.

