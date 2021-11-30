Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after acquiring an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after acquiring an additional 242,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,438,000 after acquiring an additional 212,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $335.14. 9,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,907. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,839,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.