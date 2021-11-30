Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 40.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.84. 1,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,243. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

