Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,100 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in ANSYS by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,597,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,720,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.76. 3,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,498. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.53 and its 200-day moving average is $359.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

