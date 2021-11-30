Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi Estate currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

