Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi Estate currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
