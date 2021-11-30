Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($37,962.11). Insiders acquired a total of 169 shares of company stock valued at $41,484 in the last three months.

Shares of LON:MAB traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 233.80 ($3.05). 1,126,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 247.22. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

