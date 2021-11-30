Misbloc (MSB) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $28.21 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Misbloc has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00045093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.71 or 0.00238053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,851,939 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

