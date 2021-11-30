Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Christopher Peetz Purchases 7,000 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Peetz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $399.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIRM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.