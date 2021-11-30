Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MALRY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.05. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $44.85.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MALRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.