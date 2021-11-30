Millennium Management LLC Sells 23,587 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,587 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of UFP Industries worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

