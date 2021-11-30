Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 117.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

