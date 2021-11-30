Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

Shares of GXIIU opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

